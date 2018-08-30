Weather KO for harbour festival

Bitterly disappointed organisers were forced to cancel the Stonehaven Harbour Festival on Sunday.

Forecasts of high winds and persistent rain led to the popular annual event being called off.

The festival, arranged by the Round Table, Rotary Club and Stonehaven and District Lions Club, will not be rescheduled.

A statement posted on the festival’s Facebook page said: “This certainly was not the decision our team wished to make after many months of meeting and hundreds of hours spent preparing for the event, but one which was taken after reviewing all the data available to us.

“Like all event organisers in Scotland, we do monitor the weather and take advise from professional in the run up to our event, and have to act on the forecast which is in front of us.

“Rest assured our team are gutted about having to cancel the harbour festival.

“We fully appreciate the disappointment caused, but unfortunately this is part and parcel of running outdoor events in Scotland,”the statemenjt added.

A busy programme of activities had been lined up for Sunday and, ironically, the weather turned out to be not as inclement as had been predicted.

Attractions included bouncy castles, sandcastle competition, fancy dress, pipe band, lifeboat demonstrations, and a variety of stalls.

David Lawman, the Lions club representative on the organising committee, said: “It is extremely disappointing after spending months preparing for the festival.

“Unfortunately, we cannot reschedule for a number of factors.

“It’s just not practical.”

Organisers will now look towards next year’s festival.