Welcome home, Bertie!

A cat missing from a Fife town for nearly three months has turned up safe and well in Stonehaven.

Joanne Day and her family had given up hope of finding five-year-old Bertie after he vanished from their home in St Andrews back in September.

Bertie gets used to home comforts again

But the wayward moggy recently befriended a cat-loving couple in Stonehaven who contacted their local Cats Protection group, and this week he was reunited with his hugely-relieved owners.

Joanne said: “We are overjoyed to have him home.

“We never thought we would see him again - it is such a relief.”

The family had put up posters in their community and contacted local animal organisations in a vain search for their pet.

Bertie is microchipped and Stonehaven Cats Protection’s lost and found officer Liz Sangster says that was vital in returning him home.

She added: “We would encourage people to have their cats microchipped - it can make all the difference when they go missing.

“Even if a cat has not survived, we can trace the owners and give them some form of closure.”

It remains a mystery how Bertie ended up in Stonehaven.

Liz said: “He may have got inside a delivery van - but we’ll never know.

“Thankfully, it was a happy outcome.”

Meanwhile, Bertie is settling down to family life again with the Days who are determined he won’t be wandering off again.