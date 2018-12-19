Windfarm fund helps local projects

Funding worth nearly £30,000 was handed out recently to a range of local groups and projects at the Meikle Carewe Windfarm Community Fund Awards.

Representatives from 17 groups attended the presentation to receive support from a total of £29,230.

RES, a leading independent renewable energy developer, established the windfarm fund.

Funding is available for the benefit of not-for-profit groups and organisations in the community council areas of Crathes, Drumoak and Durris, Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore, North Kincardine Rural, Portlethen and District and Stonehaven and District.

Successful applications included Cookney Public Hall, Maryculter Driving for the Disabled, Maryculter Woodlands Trust,

Newtonhill and District Bowling Club, Newtonhill Community Hall Association, 1st Portlethen Scout Group, Portlethen and District Men’s Shed, Portlethen Moss Conservation Group, Fishermoss School Parent Staff Council, Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Horticultural Society and Stonehaven Town Partnership.