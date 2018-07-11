Windfarm fund opens for community applications

The Meikle Carewe Windfarm Community Fund has opened for applications.

They can be made from not-for-profit groups and organisations in the community council areas of Crathes, Drumoak and Durris; Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore; North Kincardine Rural; Portlethen and District and Stonehaven and District

The energy company RES has established a community fund which will see more than £20,500 available to support local community projects every year during the lifetime of the Meikle Carewe Windfarm.

The fund is administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP) and managed by a decision-making panel made up of

representatives from the local community councils.

The fund is open for applications from 1 July to 30 September 2018 and the panel will meet in November to consider requests.