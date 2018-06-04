Windfarm funding support

Funding worth a total of £21.345.80 has been handed out to a range of local groups and projects from the newly-established St John’s Hill Windfarm Community Fund Awards.

REV, a leading independent renewable energy developer, established the St John’s Hill Windfarm Community Benefit Fund to support local groups and projects.

Funding is available for the benefit of not-for-profit groups and organisations in the community council areas of Arbuthnott and Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar.

Administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP), applications to the fund are assessed by a decision-making panel made up of representatives from both community council areas, the energy company and a neutral independent representative from outwith the

areas of benefit.

The fund is available annually for the lifetime of the windfarm.

Successful applicants this time included Arbuthnott Community Association, Catterline Harbour Trust, Catterline School Parent Group, Catterline Gala Committee, Catterline Braes Action Group, Kinneff Parent Council, Kinneff Old Church Preservation Trust, Kinneff Bowling Club and Kinneff Lunch Club.

The St John’s Hill Windfarm Community Fund will open again for applications on January 1, 2019.