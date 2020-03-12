Witness appeal after serious Aberdeenshire road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road crash in Aberdeenshire.

A motorcycle and a van were in collision on the B974 Fettercairn to Banchory road, about half a mile south of Clatterin’ Brig.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Wednesday.

It involved a red Peugeot Partner van and a white and red Moto Guzzi motorcycle with sidecar.

The 68-year-old male rider and female passenger, aged 67, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 60-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “An investigation into this collision is now underway.

“I appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand to please come forward.

“This is also a request for anyone who was in the area and might have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting incident 1866 of March 11.”