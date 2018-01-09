Worker injured at recycling plant

A worker has been injured by machinery at a recycling plant in Stonehaven.

The employee suffered an electric shock at the town‘s Redcloak Recycling Centre this morning.

He was seen by a GP and is recovering at home.

The council plant has been closed to allow investigations.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “A member of staff was injured at Redcloak Recycling Centre, Stonehaven this morning. “The employee received an electric shock from a piece of machinery at the site. He was taken to his local GP and is now recovering at home.

“The site was closed immediately and we have called electricians to inspect the machinery for faults. The site will remain closed until further notice.”