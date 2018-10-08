Young dance crews strut their stuff

Crews from Aberdeenshire Showcase Companies enjoyed a successful day of competition at the recent UDO (United Dance Organisation) Scottish Street Dance Championships in Perth.

Dance teacher Natasha Stewart led the Hip Hop Hoolies (ages 7 to 10), Destruction (11 to 13) and Eliminate (14 and over).

Hip Hop Hoolies competed in the under 12s section, Destruction in the under 14s, and Eliminate in the under 16s and each team came third in their respective categories out of the many dance schools that entered.

This qualifies each team for Six Nations in November, the British Open Championships in March, 2019, the European Championships in Holland in May, 2019, and World Championships in Blackpool in August, 2019.

One of the mums said that Natasha and the parents were extremely proud of the hard work and commitment the youngsters show to their teams, and how supportive they are of each other.

Aberdeenshire Showcase Companies are three street dance crews from Stonehaven, Inverbervie and Laurencekirk. They meet weekly to take part in classes.