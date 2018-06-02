Young Scot card in focus

A meeting was held in St Cyrus on Monday to raise awareness of a national entitlement card for young people.

According to Scottish law, the Young Scot National Entitlement Card with the PASS hologram is a legal and trusted way for young people to prove their age and gain access to goods and services to which they are entitled.

Aberdeenshire Council supports the use of the card through its trading standards team, informing businesses that it is an acceptable form of identification.

Mearns Councillor Leigh Wilson chaired the meeting and was joined by Year of Young People 2018 ambassadors Emil Harvey and Tihana Whyte. Lauren McGill, Scottish Youth Parliament member and chair of the Mearns Youth Forum, also attended along with PC Marc Camus and Marie Duguid, Young Scot’s local partnership development manager.

Councillor Wilson said: “It was to raise awareness of the card among young people and the wider community such as local businesses and residents who may see young people use the card as a form of identification. I hope following the meeting the local community is more aware of the rights of young people.”

Louise Macdonald, Young Scot chief executive, said: “PASS is a quality assured scheme, backed by experts and the Scottish Government and is fully audited. With a real photo, tamper-proof date-of-birth and a PASS hologram the card stands equally with a driver’s license or a passport as legitimate proof of age under Scottish law.”