Cadbury fans can win £10,000 for finding ‘hidden’ eggs in UK supermarkets

Shoppers have until 17 March to track the prize-winning eggs down (Photo: Shutterstock)

Cadbury fans could bag themselves a prize of £10,000 if they manage to track down a special chocolate egg hidden in shops across the UK.

More than 100 prize-winning limited edition eggs have been hidden in stores, with shoppers given until 17 March to track them down.

Where can I find the eggs?

The special eggs consist of half white and half milk chocolate, complete with the classic gooey fondant centre, and there are 146 to be found, each with varying cash prizes attached to them.

Just six of the eggs are worth the top prize of £10,000, with each one hidden in an Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and an independent retailer.

Three of the eggs have a value of £5,000 each and can be found in a Waitrose, One Stop and a Booker shop.

Four eggs are worth £1,000 each and have been hidden in Iceland and Booths stores.

Twelve of the eggs will bag shoppers £500 each, with two of these hidden in Poundland stores, while the remaining eggs are worth £50.

A full list of participating stores can be found on the Cadbury website.

How do I claim the prize?

Shoppers who manage to find one of the special eggs will only be able to claim the cash prize if the egg is completely uneaten.

Anyone who takes a bite out of the eggs, or eats the whole thing, risks being disqualified.

So if you buy a Creme Egg, be sure to unwrap it carefully first to check if you are one of the lucky winners and if it is the half and half chocolate, make sure not to tuck in.

Instead, shoppers should call the phone number that is printed on the ticket under the foil covering the egg to register their win.

Prizes must be claimed by 17 June and callers will be asked a series of verification questions, including the unique code on the ticket, the retailer it was bought from, plus the date and location of purchase.

In celebration of 50 years of the Creme Egg last year, Cadbury released a special egg covered in edible gold dust to mark its “Golden Goobilee”, with prizes worth up to £5,000.

Lyndsey Homer, brand manager for Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “When we celebrated our Golden Goobilee last year, we were absolutely blown away by the response to our golden eggs and this year, we wanted to continue that buzz in true Creme Egg fashion.

“We’ve flipped our iconic ‘How Do you Eat Yours?’ tagline on its head, challenging our fans to resist the temptation of the nation’s favourite gooey chocolate egg in order to collect their prize.