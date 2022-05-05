Disney on Ice returns for the festive period this year

Disney On Ice is coming

From the 15-18th December 2022 at Utilita Arena Sheffield, Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Sheffield for eight performances over the festive period.

Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Moana, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes seek to fulfil their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!

Release your inner child at Disney on Ice (photo: adobe)

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, 9th May at 9am, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on 13th May at 9am.

Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state, and local guidelines.