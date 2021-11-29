Indie troubadours Starsailor release tour dates

Starsailor are heading out on tour (photo: Shutterstock)

Hitting the road

Starsailor are Chorley Indie troubadours, fronted by James Walsh.

The band continues to craft intensely beautiful songs full of raw emotion and atmosphere reminiscent of Richard Ashcroft and Neil Young.

Starsailor are hitting the road (photo: Shutterstock)

Starsailor burst onto the scene in 2001 when their single Fever earned them the title of "Britain's best new band".

According to their official website the band was formed at Wigan and Leigh Music College by music students James Walsh (vocals/guitar), James Stelfox (bass), and Ben Byrne (drums).

Later saw the arrival of keyboardist Barry Westhead, who cemented their sound.

In April 2000, after seeing their first London show (at the Heavenly Social) the NME wrote: "One live encounter was enough to convince many sceptics that here was a band who were genuinely special, blessed with a singer whose voice thrummed like an emotional telegraph wire, that swerved the pitfalls of indie melancholia and were clearly in love with rock 'n' roll and all its possibilities."

After a five-year hiatus, the band reformed in 2014, enjoying triumphant festival performances at the Isle of Wight Festival (UK), Pentaport (Korea), Rock Zottegem (Belgium) to name a few.

2015 saw them tour the UK, Europe, China, Korea, and a co-headline tour of the US and Canada with Embrace.

Their return was swiftly followed by the release of their biggest hits through ‘Good Souls: The Greatest Hits’ in 2015 which included two brand new tracks ‘Give Up the Ghost’ and ‘Hold On’.

During a brief respite from the national lockdown in 2021 last year, the band camped out in a studio near bath & reimagined some classic tracks from 'Love Is Here'.

The new Anniversary Edition of the album is available on pre-order now and on sale from December 10, 2021 and supported by a UK Tour.

The 20th anniversary Love Is Here tour starts on December 2.

The full list of tour dates are:

DEC02

THU

Starsailor

Cardiff, Tramshed

DEC03

FRI

Starsailor

Portsmouth Guildhall

DEC05

SUN

Starsailor

Bristol, Motion & The Marble Factory

DEC06

MON

Starsailor

Sheffield, The Leadmill

DEC07

TUE

Starsailor

Glasgow, SWG3

DEC09

THU

Starsailor

Newcastle upon Tyne, Riverside Newcastle

DEC10

FRI

Starsailor

O2 Academy Birmingham

DEC11

SAT

Starsailor

Leeds University Union

DEC13

MON

Starsailor

Manchester, Albert Hall

DEC14

TUE

Starsailor

London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

May 2022

MAY 28

MAY 29

2022

Warrington, Victoria Park.