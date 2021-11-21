Liverpool taxi driver thanks public for ‘amazing generosity’ after terror attack

David and Rachel Perry said it was a ‘miracle’ the taxi driver had survived the explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital (image: PA)

The Liverpool taxi driver who survived a bomb blast inside his cab on Remembrance Sunday has spoken out for the first time since the incident.

David Perry has been widely praised for his actions, which led to Emad Al Swealmeen detonating a homemade device inside the taxi rather than in what is believed to have been his intended target, Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Since the incident, the UK’s terror level has been raised to severe, meaning another attack is ‘highly likely’.

What Liverpool taxi driver said

In a statement issued through the police, David Perry and his wife Rachel thanked the public for their “amazing generosity”.

On fundraising site GoFundMe, a fund that was created to help Mr Perry has already surpassed its intended target of £20,000 and is well on the way to its new target of £50,000.

Mr Perry also said it was a “miracle” he had survived the terror attack.

“On behalf of myself, Rachel and our family, we would like to say thank you to everyone for all your get-well wishes and for your amazing generosity. We are completely overwhelmed with it.

Police believe Liverpool Women’s Hospital could have been the intended target of Emad Al Swealmeen (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

“A special thanks to the staff at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the staff and medical team at Aintree Hospital, Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing, who have all been amazing.

“I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m alive and so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.

“I now need time to try to come to terms with what’s happened and focus on my recovery both mentally and physically.

“Please be kind, be vigilant and stay safe.”

Open letter praises public reaction to Liverpool bomb

An open letter published on Sunday on behalf of Merseyside police and political leaders praised the general public, as well as emergency responders and hospital staff.

Signatories included Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, mayor Joanne Anderson, Merseyside police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell and metro mayor Steve Rotheram.

Praising people for coming together “in the face of adversity”, it said: “The ultimate goal of terrorism is to create discord, distrust and fear in our communities, and whilst we know some people may be anxious and concerned we have seen people across Liverpool standing shoulder to shoulder.

“And that’s because Liverpool, which has a proud heritage as a multicultural city, and the wider Merseyside region, always pull together at times like this and the pride of all our communities is there for all to see.”

Investigators are said to be open-minded about the motives for the Remembrance Day blast in Liverpool (image: AFP/Getty Images)

What happened on Remembrance Sunday?

Police have been piecing together what happened on Remembrance Sunday.

The explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital killed Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, just before 11am.

Investigators are thought to be working on the theory that the Liverpool Women’s Hospital was the intended target of a planned attack by Al Swealmeen.

However, detectives are understood to be open-minded about what the motive of the attack was.