Meals we would miss most if we went veggie

There are many meals that would be missed if we went veggie (photo: Shutterstock)

Lip smacking meals we'd miss most

MORE and more Brits are becoming part-time vegetarians, with the average adult avoiding meat for 10 days in every month, a study has found.

And amid the fast-growing trend towards plant-based food, most people expect their number of meat-free days to increase by 50 per cent in the next few years.

However, one in five Brits still eat meat every day of the week, according to research by pioneering gourmet plant-based food firm Jack & Bry.

Youngsters are leading the march away from meat by being veggie for 12 days every month, while the older generation manage just half that, at seven days.

Unsurprisingly, London is the most meat-free city in the UK at 15 days, while people in Newcastle and the north-east are the least, at seven days a month.

Millions of adults say they would give up eating meat completely, but one in five are put off because they think it would be too expensive or that vegan and vegetarian food is dull.

Others say they would miss their favourite meat meals too much, with roast chicken coming out top, followed by bacon and roast beef.

Bryony Tinn-Disbury, founder and CEO of Jack & Bry, commented: “Half of all sales of meat-free alternatives are not to vegetarians and vegans, but to people who enjoy meat some of the time.

“We expect this figure of meat-free days to grow even more and our survey seems to bear this out.

“For those reluctant to try, meat-free alternatives can be anything but dull and tasteless. At Jack & Bry our mission is to make the tastiest plant-based meat on the planet.

“We produce delicious burgers, sausages, mince and other plant-based meats all made from jackfruit.”

TOP 10 MEALS WE’D MISS GOING VEGGIE

1.Roast chicken

Roast chicken is one of many meats that would be missed if someone turned vegetarian (photo: Shutterstock)

2.Bacon

3.Roast beef

Roast beef would be missed if someone turned vegetarian (photo: Shutterstock)

4.Lamb

5.Chicken curry

6.Fried chicken

7.Spaghetti Bolognese

8.Beefburgers

9.Roast pork

10.Sausages