M&S launches fired earth homeware collaboration

M&S teams up with Fired Earth

This new collaboration will combine two cultural brands. High quality products will reflect their style and authenticity.

The Marrakech story is influenced by traditional Moroccan pattern. Using muted, earthy shades and traditional designs, the colour and texture translate beautifully into timeless pieces perfect for the modern home.

Marrakech cushions (pictured above)

The Paris collection is the elegant style of Parisian décor. In gorgeous inky shades of blue and sage, these pieces have been carefully crafted drawing on antique influences.

A Paris collection bedding set (pictured above)