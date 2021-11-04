Revealed: the Hollywood star who is voicing Percy Pig for M&S's Christmas advert

Percy Pig has left his farm friends in their bag of deliciousness, as he comes to life in Marks and Spencers festive Christmas advert.

Spider-Man Tom Holland has left his web and mask behind to take on his latest role, the voice of the porcine character.

'Biggest ever' Christmas Campaign

While he may be about to drop, on 17 December, M&S has used the Hollywood A-lister to create an ad campaign “anything but ordinary”.

The luxury supermarket has cast Holland and another famous British actor to front “its biggest ever” Christmas, in a bid to outdo rival John Lewis.

Percy features in the Christmas food range advert, where he comes to life after a swing of the wand by a fairy played by another well-known British actor, Dawn French.

Percy and the fairy are voiced by Tom Holland and Dawn French (Picture: M&S)

The Percy advert dropped on 3 November, the same night John Lewis revealed it’s “Together in Electric Dreams” advert.

However, M&S will run two adverts over the next eight weeks - a clothing range ad which encourages customers to have an “anything but ordinary” Christmas, continuing its marketing slogan from earlier this year.

The fairy and pig roam an M&S foodhall store, with the store decked out in some of the stores’ festive food range - from triple chocolate panettone to “golden-blond Christmas pudding”.

M&S are selling a triple chocolate panettone as part of its 2021 festive range

'Bring some magic'

Ahead of the ad airing, Holland said: “I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember, and when I was asked to be his voice – his first ever voice – it took me less than a second to say yes.”

Percy Pigs are exclusive to M&S and the sweet treat has continue to expand its merchandise - now including hampers, bedding and children’s pyjamas.

The Percy brand has attracted £50 million in revenue for M&S over the past year, compared with around £20 million three years ago.

M&S Food director of marketing Sharry Cramond said the retailer used Percy to “bring some magic” to people’s Christmas celebrations after the pandemic acted as the Grinch that stole Christmas.

Both campaigns are part of wider efforts from M&S to change perceptions of the business amid its long-running transformation plan.