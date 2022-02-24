These are the top 10 kindest cities in the UK

The study also found 44 per cent of adults wouldn’t want to live anywhere else than their hometown, with 32 per cent choosing to live where they do because of its kindness.

While nearly three in 10 often visit other cities and think they don’t seem as ‘kind and caring’ as their own.

It emerged the average adult carries out two acts of kindness a day, with two thirds feeling happy when they’ve done their bit.

For 43 per cent, their main motivation for being kind is because it makes them feel good while almost half believe it helps society at large and everyone should do it.

And nearly four in 10 feel the need to help others more vulnerable than themselves.

A quarter see their mum as a hero while 23 per cent consider their dad and partner to be the heroic figures in their life.