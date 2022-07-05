This is how to get a Big Mac and fries for just £1.99 every time you visit McDonald’s

You only need a five-digit code to get McDonald's most well-known burger for less than £2 (Getty Images)

McDonald’s fans can get a Big Mac and fries for £1.99 on every visit thanks to a little-known trick.

All customers have to do is fill out a quick survey to redeem the offer.

Here we take a look at how you can get the deal and what burgers are on offer.

How to get a McDonald's Big Mac and fries for £1.99?

To get the fast-food giant's well-known burger, you need an old McDonald's receipt from a previous visit, no longer than 60 days ago.

Or, you can buy a cheap item from the menu if you don't have a receipt with you.

If ordering from a self-service kiosk, don't forget to print your receipt.

On the proof of purchase slip, there will be a 12-digit code which can be entered into McDonald's Food for Thought website - leading you to fill out a quick survey regarding your recent trip.

You will then receive a five-digit code, acting as your voucher for the £1.99 offer.

This code can be used in any McDonald's branch to get a Big Mac and fries for £1.99 - which usually costs £4.79.

Is it only a Big Mac and Fries you can get?

If you don't want a Big Mac and fries, you can choose a Fillet o Fish or a Vegetable Deluxe instead, and you can swap fries for a side salad.

Either combination will still only cost £1.99 with the code.

To get the code - no minimum spend is required, so you could buy the cheapest thing on the menu.

The offer can be used multiple times but each code only redeems one Big Mac and fries.

McDonald's said the codes can be tracked to avoid fraudulent activity and you have 60 days from receiving the receipt with the 12-digit code to claim your voucher.

Once you get the five-digit code - you will be given a new personal expiration date to use it by.