This is what the perfect British chip looks like

Bigger isn't always better – as Brits revealed their perfect chip is two inches long with a crispy edge and should be served perfectly golden, according to research.

A study of 2,000 adults found the ideal fries should be fluffy on the inside but crunchy on the outside.

And while a chunky chip is still a firm favourite (43 per cent), 22 per cent opt for a skinny fry while five per cent choose a wedge.

When it comes to condiments, 53 per cent consider ketchup to be the perfect dip to their chip, while 31 per cent prefer mayo.

A spokesperson for Strong Roots, which commissioned the research to mark the launch of its new Crispy Skinny Fries, said: “The nation has spoken and the perfect chip has been revealed.

“You can’t deny everyone loves a fry but clearly people are very particular about what type of chip they have.

"It’s always a topic that’s up for discussion and a lot of the time can cause friendly friction.”

The best spud for making chips

The Maris Piper was voted the best spud for making chips, but the average adult only scored themselves a four out of 10 when it came to making them from scratch.

A quarter prefer them cooked from frozen and 46 per cent like to eat chips that are made with healthy or natural ingredients.

Half like them fluffy while 48 per cent prefer them with a crunch.

Fish (57 per cent), burger (38 per cent) and steak (27 per cent) were the top chip accompanied meals, according to the OnePoll study.

But meat free options also had a say, with 14 per cent voting for veggie burger and chips, and 12 per cent preferring vegan fish and chips as a plant-based preference to the nation’s favourite.

Curry sauce (30 per cent), grated cheese (29 per cent) and gravy (26 per cent) were named the favourite chip toppings.

When it comes to dips, 46 per cent think it should always be served on the side, while a sixth like their chips to be ‘smothered in it’.

Besides the classic ketchup and mayo, ice cream (17 per cent), mango chutney (14 per cent) and chocolate sauce (12 per cent) were just some of the bizarre choices people have paired their fries with.

Fridays are the most popular night to eat chips

It also emerged Friday is the most popular night for eating chips, but 27 per cent would happily eat them every day of the week.

The average adult will eat chips twice a week, with 53 per cent claiming they will never leave any uneaten on their plate.

A spokesman for Strong Roots added: "While ketchup won out as the ultimate condiment, we’re thrilled to see people’s saucy sides coming through.