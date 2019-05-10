Capollos hit right note

Aberdeen indie band the Capollos are a hit with Bervie Caley 2011 Youth FC after answering their social media appeal for new sponsorship.

The team needed new backers following the closure of the local Indian restaurant who previously supported the club.

When asked what motivated the Capollos to join the likes of the Libertines and fellow Scottish indie rockers the View in sponsoring local football teams, drummer Greg Adams said: “The band saw the appeal on Facebook and immediately wanted to help, as when we grew up it was always football and music that brought people together.

“It’s great to be able to support these kids to allow them to be creative and express themselves on the pitch.”

The Original 106 FM Pride of Aberdeen winners already have close links with football as their hit single “Get Out” features on the Aberdeen FC playlist at Pittodrie.

The Bervie Caley coaching team expressed their gratitude: “The Capollos are a great bunch of lads and we are very grateful for their support alongside all support from the community such as Carol Burness & Bervie Cleaners, Mike Clark & Hunter Construction and Zee Ali & Spice Cottage.

“The new kit looks fantastic and hopefully this gives the boys a real sense of pride and swagger on the pitch, not to mention that we now have some great songs for the playlist including ‘Morning Sun’ and ‘To Be Someone’ for those long road trips to the likes of Banff & Macduff for the various football festivals.”

Further sponsor opportunities are still available.