Stonehaven management team leave  after five years

Stonehaven Football Club parted company with manager Ian Esslemont on Friday.

Ian took charge back in early 2013 and helped to guide the Hive to success in the Domino’s Pizza North Regional Cup in May 2013 with a 3-1 win over Maud in the final.

Unfortunately, despite coming close on several occasions in the seasons that followed, both in the Superleague and this season in cup competitions, where Stonehaven reached two finals, no more silverware was to follow for Ian, his co-manager Jim George and coach Lee Mellough, who are also leaving.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our sincere thanks to Ian, Jim and Lee for all their hard work and dedication over the last five-and-a-half years, and we wish them all the best.

“The club will be looking to appoint a new management team in due course. Interested applicants, email stonehaven jfc@hotmail.co.uk”