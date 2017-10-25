Stoney Ladies put eight past Staggies in penultimate game

Stonehaven Ladies’ final home game of the season was a footballing extravaganza against a competitive Ross County side.

The first goal of beauty was from Penny who took the ball from Caira and hooked a right foot lob over the keeper from the right edge of the area.

Shortly after it was 2-0 when a perfect Smith corner was thundered in by Campbell’s towering header. Soon it was 3-0 when the ball broke to Elise Smith on the left corner of the box and she returned it with interest high into the top right corner .

The fourth came after sweet one-two touch play saw Bradley, Gordon and Caira link and the ball was played into Penny who cushioned the ball into the path of Elise Smith who looped it high into the net.

County tried to play slick football however Campbell and Roby were commanding at the back for Stoney and Bradley’s pace a useful insurance policy as she sat deep and broke up County’s play.

Penny and Bradley then combined and the ball broke to goal-thirsty left-sided striker Elise Smith. She pirouetted beautifully with a move straight from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and arrowed a sweetly timed shot into the top corner. It was 5-0 at half-time and Stoney were good value for it .

With Stoney’s confidence high they went for the jugular which in turn opened up the game. Grant-Masson had to be sprightly to clear a couple of long County through balls and the County centre forward also snatched one chance high wide and left. Stoney were still playing attractive football and the link play of midfield trio of powerhouse Smart, tricky Townsend and crafty Bradley kept the chances flowing.

Typically intelligent play from deep-lying centre forward Penny led to her smashing in a shot from which Gordon rattled in the rebound 6-0. Full back Caira then nearly scored the goal of the season as she slalomed past several players before being denied by a last ditch challenge. Grundy, Kennedy and Daisy Smith then came on to add fresh impetus.

Grundy added some composed play linking with Gordon down the right but it was Kennedy who had an impact. Grundy and Smart combined leading to Gordon racing through on goal . The keeper saved well but the ball came back to Townsend on the edge of the box . She cleverly rapped her left round the ball and fired over the keeper but the ball smashed back off the bar and as ever speedster Kennedy was on hand to flick home the rebound 7-0

Daisy Smith’s athleticism complemented Urquhart’s clever running down the left and it was little surprise when Bradley put Urquhart through. She dropped her shoulder and as the keeper dived low she lofted the ball over her for 8-0.

Although County still threatened Stoney wracked up the chances with one swerving Gordon freekick bouncing back off the left hand post.