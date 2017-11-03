Stunned Stoney Ladies hit back with five-goal blast

This truly was the game of all games with Stoney doing it the hard way, reversing a 3-1 half-time deficit with a stirring second-half comeback.

Stoney travelled north on Sunday knowing only a win would secure a second place league finish, and with only a couple of minutes on the clock things were looking rosy as they took an early lead.

Moray’s right winger had a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Nicola Grant-Masson and good combination play by Tyne Bradley and Charis Bowie led to a long ball down the left wing. Lynsey Urquhart chased down the pass following a defensive slip and she strode forward to net.

That was the high point for the next 30 minutes as Stoney produced one of their most lacklustre spells of football. Full backs Emily Grundy and Bowie looked Stoney’s best outlets going forward as Moray flooded the midfield but left space out wide. However Stoney were vulnerable when they attacked against a Moray side set up for the counter-attack and with two wide attackers with pace to burn.

Before Stoney knew it, some sloppy play and lightning fast counters had fired Moray into a 3-1 lead, for which they were good value.

Indeed but for a number of interceptions from queen of the slide-tackle Bradley it could have been more.

Yet even below par, Stoney still had chances. Elise Smith fired one shot narrowly over the bar from the left edge of the area. Leanne Masson floated one ball through which Rhona Gordon nearly got on the end of and Katy Townsend sent Smith in through the inside left channel to net, only to be controversially pulled back for offside.

Then just on half-time came a game-changing moment

Turn to Page 39