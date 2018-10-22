Banchory Stonehaven’s season to remember

Banchory Stonehaven AC athletes celebrated the end of another successful season with their club AGM, awards evening and ceilidh.

With 15 records, 112 standards, 22 awards and trophies and countless certificates and medals, it all made for a wonderful presentation night at Crathes Hall at the beginning of the month.

In addition, athletes from the club have also been selected for Great Britain and Scotland Under-20 teams, making the club extremely successful for its size.

Attention now turns away from the track to the muddier surfaces of cross-country, and this was certainly the case on Saturday when a number of athletes were involved in the Scottish Athletics East District Relay Championships held at Glamis Castle.

In the pouring rain, all participants should be congratulated for turning up and competing in very soggy and muddy conditions, with a special mention for U13 athlete Millie McClelland-Brookes, who was placed seventh overall for her time, in an extremely competitive field.

The next major event for the club will be the BSAC Knockburn Cross Country event, hosted by the club at Knockburn Loch on Sunday November 4. Entry details are on the Banchory Stonehaven AC website www.bsac.club