Daughter’s Christmas present is ace for Willie

The gents winter league at Stonehaven Golf Club produced a hole-in-one for Willie Pittendreigh at the par-3 second hole, using a new golf ball which was given to him as a Christmas present by his daughter Caris.

His playing partners were Graeme Adamson, Brian Hunter and Mark Hunter. The hole-in-one spurred on the partnership of Pittendreigh & Adamson, who had seven birdies between them and finished the day with an impressive 58, which was four shots ahead of their nearest rivals Steve Guzik & Chris Brown.

In the handicap pairs it was again Messrs Halliday & Campbell who came out on top with a net 56. This pairing is returning some impressive scores and will be hard to shift off of top spot. In the singles it was Ian Shearer who was the best of the bunch with 40 points. Steady golf was the foundation of his round, with nothing worse than a 5 on his card.

There was a three-way tie in the seniors competition this week with Messrs Roulston, Findlay and Nellany all finishing on 33 points. It’s great to see so many of the seniors out playing and this was another week where there were more than 40 participants.

In the ladies winter league Julie Mackintosh and Wilma Lawrence shared top spot with 24 points. Unfortunately for Wilma, although she played steady golf, her luck ran out when she returned to her car and it wouldn’t start, with everything in the car working apart from the engine.

Seniors 14 Hole Stableford Sweep - H Roulston (5), J Findlay (12), P Nellany (8) 33pts; I Smith (7) 31; A Geddes (14), S Campbell (10) 30; C Polson (11), G Deans (12), A Duncan (7), D Gordon (11),R Gilmour (10), M MacEwen (9) 29.

Ladies 12 Hole Winter League - J Mackintosh (28), W Lawrence (11) 24pts; C Duncan (10), A Byars (25) 23.

Winter League Week 16 - Singles - I Shearer (13) 40pts; D Milne (17), I Taylor (1) 39; C Polson (14) 38. Handicap pairs - M Halliday (8) & S Campbell (13) 56; B Hunter (6) & M Hunter (11), J Hepburn (8) & D McKay (13) 60. Scratch pairs - W Pittendreigh & Gr Adamson 58; S Guzik & C Brown 62; H Roulston & N Irvine 63; A Officer & C Arthur 64.