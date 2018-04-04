Double delight for Lathallan

Lathallan School are celebrating success in national netball finals, with the S2 and senior teams winning their Scottish Schools Cup finals.

Coached by head of PE and Games, Fiona Howie, the S2 team defeated Waid Academy in the Bronze Cup final on Thursday March 22 at the Oriam Sports Centre in Edinburgh.

The girls fought back from trailing in the first quarter and steadily pulled away to run out winners 22-11.

This victory encouraged the U18 team, also coached by Fiona, who beat Holy Cross School in the Open Silver final at Oriam the following day. The seniors played exceptionally well throughout, finishing the first half 24-17 ahead and pushing further ahead in the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Holy Cross battled hard but Lathallan kept their composure, stuck to their game plan and were thrilled to win the match 47-40.

Delighted coach Fiona said: “I’ve worked with these girls since they were in junior school and have always recognised their potential. I am immensely proud that their hard work, commitment and passion for the game has shone though, leading them to these outstanding victories.”

Phoebe Verstralen, captain of the U18s, began her playing career at Lathallan when she was eight and has progressed through school, regional, performance and national selection.

She paid tribute to her coach and team-mates: “I am so proud of our team, we worked together throughout every match leading up to the finals. We never gave up and demonstrated the team spirit, school ethos and playing skills learned from Mrs Howie.

“The team is grateful for the support that travelled to cheer us on in the final. We are a small school but we have a big heart and we are ecstatic to bring the cup home.”

Headmaster Richard Toley added: “I am very proud of the pupils’ determination and delighted to see that their hard work has paid off. This adds to our already impressive sporting record with 20% of our pupils playing at either regional or national level.”