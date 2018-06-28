Ella picks up Scottish Schools bronze as Emma goes close

Ella Creamer of Mackie Academy won a bronze medal in the Scottish Schools Athletics Championships in Grangemouth earlier this month.

She ran in the U15 75 metres hurdles and came third in 12.30sec.

She was one of several athletes from Banchory Stonehaven AC to compete.

Emma Swanson, also of Mackie Academy, had a good run in the U15 1500m and was just off a medal place, coming fourth with a season’s best time of 4min 57.96sec.

Shannon Brown (Mackie Academy) was 14th in the U17 1500m, again with a season’s best time of 5:11.64.

Craig Strachan (Aboyne Academy) won gold in the U17 200m with a time of 22.31 while Claire McGarvey (Banchory Academy) took another gold in the U20 high jump, with 1.65m.

Maddy Silcock (Aboyne Academy) won silver in a closely fought U20 100m race, coming second in 12.78, just one-hundredth of a second off the winning time.

Issy Thomson (Banchory Academy) was fifth in the U15 girls long jump with a leap of 4.39m, as well as running in the heat of the 1500m.

Ralph Silcock (Aboyne Academy) was eighth in the U17 boys javelin. Logan Johnstone competed for Banchory Academy in the U17 boys high jump, achieving a height of 1.60m.

At the Schools Combined Events Championships, also held at Grangemouth, Cara Davie of Mackie Academy came fifth in the U14 girls pentathlon, with Abbie Crawford (Mackie Academy) ninth and Rosie Meyer (Lathallan) 13th, all producing personal bests in terms of points.

Ralph Silcock (Aboyne Academy) came fifth in the U17 pentathlon.

Frances Sealy, representing Robert Gordon School, was part of the winning 4x400m relay team in the Scottish Schools Relay Championships, also setting a new championship record in the U20 age group.

The Scottish Schools Championships attract huge entry numbers and are an extremely high level of competition, so well done to all these athletes who put themselves forward to compete, travelling a long way to take part in these events.

The athletes are also grateful to the club’s volunteer coaches at Banchory and Stonehaven, who put time and effort in every week to help prepare the athletes for these events.

Club members are continuing to take part over the summer in the Grampian Athletics League and Youth Development League, and are looking forward to the final RAM League matches to earn as many points as possible and hopefully qualify for the finals which will be held in Inverness in September.