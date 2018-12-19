First-time success for Montvélo’s Super event

Montvélo Cycling Club have been hailed for the “stunning” success of the Super Quaich Championship Series race they hosted last Sunday.

Hundreds of people travelled to Montrose for the challenging MoX cyclocross event. It was the first time the event had been held in Angus.

And there was a local victory too, when Montvélo’s Vicky Woodburn picked up first place in the female B race.

The race, round two of the Super Quaich Series, was held at East Links, Montrose, attracting participants from across Scotland who battled round a fast and punchy course right on the seafront.

Scottish champion Gary MacDonald commented: “A stunning new venue.

“Take a bow organisers and marshals, what a playground and course that was, superb event!”

Cameron Mason, 18, produced an outstanding performance in winning the A race, beating Gary MacDonald in second and Dave Duggan in third by 2 minutes 23 seconds.

Female podium spots in the A race went to: 1, Roslynn Newman; 2, Alicia Lawson; 3, Brenda Callander.

Montvélo chairman and MoX organiser Andy Inglis said: “After such amazing feedback we hope to be back next year.

“Thanks to everyone locally who got behind the event and helped make it a success including volunteers, participants and the many local sponsors including Montrose Bag Company, Sacred Ground Coffee, John Lawrie Group and Baker Hughes, a GE Company.”

Montvélo Cycling Club is based in Montrose but has members in Stonehaven, Forfar, Brechin, Arbroath, and many more places.

Riding any bike, thrill-seeking competitors navigate various terrains and obstacles in the fastest and most efficient way possible, with the aim of surviving the race with the best possible positioning.

Andy added: “I’ve taken part in the Super Quaich championship for the last few years, starting off as a complete beginner. The atmosphere and friends I’ve made along the way is what keeps me coming back each year.

“After having to travel to the central belt for most races, I approached the championship committee about hosting an event in Montrose and I was delighted to be given the go-ahead earlier this year.”