Game Lewis all set for matches at Wimbledon

Stonehaven Tennis Club member Lewis Findlay is going to SW19 in August after winning the ‘Road to Wimbledon’ North County final in St Andrews last weekend.

The 14-year-old third year pupil at Mackie Academy beat Dugald McKechnie (Bridge of Allan) 7-5. 6-1 in the final.

The annual Road to Wimbledon junior tournament is the biggest in British tennis and gives all 14-year-old and under players from Britain and abroad the opportunity to compete on the world fam-ous grass courts at Wimbledon in the national finals.

It was Lewis’s last attempt at reaching the Wimbledon finals as he will be 15 next February. He had entered the event twice previously, and reached the semi-finals last year.

“It’s a dream come true, something I’ve always aimed for,” Lewis said.

He qualified for the North County event by winning the previous round at Stonehaven. The North County includes the four North Districts – Highlands, Central, North-East and Tayside.

Lewis is part of the North-East Scotland Lawn Tennis Association (NESLTA) district team, Mackie Academy tennis team and has represented his county in England at U10 and U12 level.

He has been to the Wimbledon Championships three times as a spectator, including 2013, the year Andy Murray won his first title and has been coached at Gleneagles by Andy’s mum Judy.

Lewis is a relatively late starter in the sport, as he is a keen footballer, and has only been playing tennis for five or six years, but he is full of praise for the coaching and experience he has picked up at Stonehaven Tennis Club.

When he goes to Wimbledon, he will first play in a round-robin featuring 48 players before the tournament switches to the knockout stages. The players may sample the show courts, depending on the weather and availability, and will enjoy the full Wimbledon experience, which includes an all-white kit stipulation.

“Roger Federer is my all-time favourite player, and I would like to think I play the game in the same sportsmanlike manner as him,” Lewis added.