Harry is Mr Consistency in all types of weather

Frosty weather greeted the players at Stonehaven this past week, making shots to the greens very difficult, with plenty tales of woe about how far a golf ball can bounce.

Mike Rendall came out on top in the seniors competition with a creditable 30 points.

Special mention must go to Harry Roulston, who scored another 28 points this week. It doesn’t really matter to Harry what the overhead or ground conditions are like, he is Mr Consistency. Maybe he should just photocopy his card from the previous week, which would save him the bother of making out a new one.

In the Ladies Winter League, Fiona Currie came out on top after a countback with Teresa Mckenzie, after they both finished on 30 points.

A new name in the top three was Val Forrester, showing husband George how it should be done.

The Gents Winter League singles saw Phil Wheat score an impressive 40 points which included birdies at the 10th and 16th.

Derek Freeland and Chris Taylor, with 39 and 38 points respectively, were close behind. Chris had three birdies on his card at the ninth, 15th and 16th holes which is good going considering the underfoot conditions.

Both pairs competitions featured the usual suspects in the leading positions. Shot of the day fell to Ian Wood, who holed in one at the 13th. A well struck 6-iron into the wind, a lucky bounce or two and the drinks were on him. His playing partners who witnessed this shot of a lifetime were Kevin Duguid and Johnny Wood.

Seniors 14 Hole Stableford, CSS 53 - M Rendall (12) 30pts, T Middleton (10) 29, H Roulston (4), C Polson (10) 28.

Ladies Winter League, CSS 48 - F Currie (12) 30pts, T Mckenzie (34) 30, V Forrester (30) 25, J Bradford (21) 24.

Gents Winter League, CSS 66, singles - P Wheat (12) 40pts, D Freeland (23) 39, Chris Taylor (7) 38. Handicap pairs - M Halliday (10) & A Barnett (16) 59, J Neal (14) & D Henderson (14) 60, N Cattanach (11) & R Pyper (19) 62. Scratch pairs - C Mackay & G McFarlane 67, A Officer & C Arthur, H Roulston & N Irvine 68.