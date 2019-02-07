Kate has starring role as club hands out its annual awards

Kate Robertson was the star of the show when Stonehaven Running Club held its annual prize-giving ceremony at the Town Hall recently.

She was the unanimous choice of the club membership and committee for the 2018 Star Achievement award.

Through improvements in diet and training, Kate has managed to improve her running and has recorded new personal bests at different distances from 5km to marathon.

In addition Kate has given her time for others as a coach and committee member in the running club as well as acting as event director for Parkrun Stonehaven, which regularly attracts upwards of 50 people to Mineralwell Park on a Saturday, benefitting the community by improving overall fitness and community spirit.

She has also obtained a defibrillator which is has been made available for other community events.

All in all, Kate has had a great year and is a respected and inspirational member of the club – a very worthy recipient of the Star Achievement Award.

Prizes were awarded to club members as follows:

Men’s Championship

1st Jason Kelly, 2nd Charles Howorth, 3rd Alisdair Steel.

Ladies Championship

1st Ann Gallon, 2nd Amy Muir, 3rd Rebecca Bryce.

Improvers Cup

1st Claire Cameron, 2nd Ishbel Howorth, 3rd Lesley Clark.

Club Standards

The basic idea of a club standard is to give all members the opportunity to work towards a standard which is based on a performance level for your age.

The World Association of Veteran Athletes (WAVA) produces detailed tables of age-grading for each distance and age. The club then uses these tables to produce a %age for each formal race entered, which is considered to be an equivalent age-group performance rating.

Gold Standard

Complete six formal events, one of which must be a minimum of a marathon, four of which must be over 70% WAVA. Winner - Jason Kelly.

Silver Standard

Complete five formal events, one of which must be a minimum of a half marathon, three of which must be over 60% WAVA. Winners - Alison Paterson, Amy Muir, Ann Gallon, Elaine Crawford, Josephine Thom, Kate Robertson, Keith Stewart, Louise Kelly, Steve Crawford, Victoria Park.

Bronze Standard

Complete four formal events, one of which must be a minimum of a 10k, two of which must be over 55% WAVA. Winners - Alisdair Steel, Claire Cameron, Craig Donoghue, Duncan Mackintosh, John A Steel, Jonathan Kennedy, Lesley Clark, Rebecca Bryce, Ross Perry.

The club combined the prize-giving with a ceilidh with the band Clatterin Kist and much fun was had by all.

Stonehaven Running Club welcomes runners of all abilities, and offers a friendly environment, where people can run for fun or competition.

It aims to have a number of club events where transport will be arranged and has social events as well. Read more: www.stonehaven runningclub.webnode.com