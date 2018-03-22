Kelsey wins top female prize in Aberdeenshire SC awards

Kelsey Stewart from Stonehaven has been named Aberdeenshire Sports Council’s Adult Female 18+ of the Year.

The awards evening was held last Friday at the Garioch Sports Centre, Inverurie.

It is an exciting time for the 200m and 400m runner as she prepares to fly out to Australia with Team Scotland for the Commonwealth Games, where she will be in the 4x400m squad.

Kelsey’s award was sponsored by Satori Martial Arts Grampian and presented by David Mutch.

Kelsey competes for both Aberdeen AAC and Aberdeen University AC and has competed in five consecutive Scottish Senior Championships although still only 21 years old.

She was selected for Scotland in the 4x400m relay at Loughborough International and Manchester International, where Scotland won both events. Kelsey was also chosen for the British 4x400m relay squad for the European U23 Championships.

She has won gold in the Scottish Senior Championships 400m, the Scottish Universities & Colleges Championships 200m and the England Athletics U23 Championships 400m.

Ronan Tangney of Portlethen was third in the Active Schools Volunteer of the Year category.

Ronan is a tireless supporter of Active Schools and has embraced the ‘temporary’ role of netball coach since he arrived at Portlethen Academy in October 2016.

Ronan now leads two netball sessions a week, allowing 70 S1-6 pupils the chance to develop their netballing skills in a fun and enjoyable environment. In addition, Ronan organises the five netball teams who compete in the local Aberdeen & District leagues, as well as nationally in the Scottish Schools Cup.

Ronan was also a nominee for Coach of the Year, won by Marie Cheyne (swimming).