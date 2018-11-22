Lachlan gets a kick out of world bronze medal

Young Lachlan Blaikie from Laurencekirk fought his way to a bronze medal at the World Karate & Kickboxing Commission (WKC) World Championships in Dublin.

Seven-year-old Lachlan was the youngest member of the WKC Scotland squad in Ireland earlier this month, after qualifying at the WKC Aberdeen Open in April this year.

He fought in the under-10 years under-25kg points category, and the under-10 under-25kg light contact category, where he managed to achieve the bronze medal.

Lachlan was the youngest contender in both the points and light contact categories.

He is a pupil at the Lion’s Den TCK Martial Arts Academy in Stonehaven, under Sensei Malcolm Evans, and is working hard towards his next competition this Sunday, the IAKSA Scottish Championships in Wishaw, where he hopes to bring home more medals.

He is also training for next year’s Aberdeen Open on May 5 in order to re-qualify for the WKC Scotland squad for Niagara Falls, New York.

Lachlan’s father John said: “A massive thanks to Trevor MacDonald and his company Marine Engine Services for sponsoring Lachlan and helping us get him so many opportunities which otherwise would not be available.”