Latest Stonehaven Stableford & Winter League results

A nice, crisp day greeted the Stonehaven Golf Club seniors for their weekly 14-hole Stableford.

Producing the goods in first place were Frank Urquhart and Keith Gordon with 33 points.

The senior handicap convenor will have great joy in trimming a few of the handicaps after a day of very good scoring.

Senior 14 hole Stableford Sweep, CSS 53: F Urquhart (11), K Gordon (8) 33pts; D Fowlie (12), S McGhie (3) 32; D Cursiter (8), J Findlay (14), C Dorn (10), I Smith (9) 31.

Week three of the gents’ Winter League produced another fine round from Messrs Taylor and Starrs with a 56, which was five shots better than the second-placed team of father and son Brian and Mark Hunter.

Gents’ Winter League, CSS 66, gross: C Mackay/G McFarlane, K Riddell/R McAllan 62; K Douglas/B McGillivray 64.

Handicap: G Taylor (7)/J Starrs (11) 56; B Hunter (9)/M Hunter (17) 61; D Henderson (14)/J Neal (14) 62.

Singles: G Craig (14) 43pts; Alex Geddes (18) 40; S McGhie (7) 39.

Wet underfoot conditions and a strong wind making the course play long did not stop the ladies producing some great scores in their Winter League.

Leading the way with 24 points were Teresa Mckenzie, Carolyn Duncan and Joyce Morrison.

Ladies Winter League, CSS 48: Teresa Mckenzie (34), Carolyn Duncan (12), J Morrison (19) 24pts; K Groundwater (25), Penny Johnston (28), Catherine Duncan (10), Jayne Thurlow (29) 23.