Lathallan boys power to scottish records

Lathallan School pupils Drew Christie, Bruce Cromar and Ross Milne were in record-breaking form at the Scottish Power Lifting Open recently.

The boys amazingly all managed to beat the previous records at Raw Anatomy Gym in Glenrothes, and are now the holders of records for their age category in Scotland.

S6 pupil Ross managed to beat the bench press record of 117.5kg with a new record of 120kg in the U18 under 93kg weight category.

In the U18 under 66kg category, Bruce (S6) improved on the 80kg record with 87.5kg in bench press.

And Drew (S5) set a new U16 under 83kg record, beating the 110kg best with 120kg in bench press.

Lathallan headmaster Richard Toley said: “I am very proud of the pupils for their ability to stay focused under pressure and exceed expectations.”

Bruce said afterwards: “I have only been training since S4 and this was the first time entering a competition like this so I was surprised and delighted to learn I had beaten the previous record holder.”

Ross added: “I am delighted that my hard work paid off!”

Finally, Drew said: “I will definitely take part again next year.

“This year’s record has inspired me to keep going with my training and has increased my determination.”

The boys train two to three times a week, and have now reaped a rich reward for all their efforts.