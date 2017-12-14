Lathallan’s VIP visitor

Olympian and Commonwealth Games swimmer Hannah Miley visited Lathallan School to present at the school’s first sports dinner last Friday.

There were caps awarded for pupils who had reached national level in sport: Ross Milne (S6), U17 Scotland rugby team; Phoebe Verstralen (S5), U17 Scotland netball long squad; Sophie Presslie (S3), GB Ski X Development Squad; Lucy Sanger (S5), Scottish Schools shooting team; Lydia Broadley (S4) and Anne Murrie (S6), Scottish Independent Schools U16 football team; Maxwell Cattermole (S5), Scotland U16 200m freestyle swimming champion and national 4x100m freestyle record holder; Lydia Broadley (S4) and Olivia Shannon (S3), Scottish U16 pentathlon training squad; and most recently powerlifters Ross Milne (S6), Drew Christie (S5) and Bruce Cromar (S6) broke Scottish bench press records for their age categories.

More than 20 per cent of Lathallan Senior School pupils represent a sport at national, regional or record-breaking levels.

Staff and pupils also voted Lydia Broadley as Sports Personality of the Year and the U17 rugby team who won the Hutcheson’s Grammar School 7s earlier this year were Sports Team of the Year. Hannah presented all of the awards and delivered an inspirational speech encouraging pupils to keep pursuing their dreams even when they face challenges.