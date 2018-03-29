Low scoring in Winter League as competition comes to an end

Throughout the winter months the winter league competitors from Stonehaven Golf Club have faced very trying conditions from Mother Nature.

So it was rather pleasing for the final play offs at the weekend that the players were greeted with glorious sunshine and no wind.

The good weather manifested itself in good scores and none more so that Steve McGhie in the singles league.

A round of 65 that gave him 42 points which sealed victory.

He scored five birdies with four of them coming in consecutive holes from the 14th as he reinforced his place at the top.

A great achievement to which any professional would be proud.

The scratch league was won by the long-time leaders, Kevin Riddell and Ross McAllan.

However it was a close run affair as they only managed a 63 in their final round which allowed the others to close the gap.

It was the same in the handicap league with Gary Taylor and John Starrs coming from behind with a fine 57 to win on the day. Congratulations to all the winners and let’s hope the summer weather is a lot kinder to golfers.

The ladies at long last managed to get a competition played with Wilma Lawrence scoring 25 points to take the honours.

Top senior last week was big hitting Ron Gilmour with 30 points which included back to back twos at the 14th and 15th holes.

Results: Stonehaven Seniors 14 Hole Stableford CSS 53

Ron Gilmour (8) 30 pts, Gordon Johnston (12) 29, Ian Carnie (16), Chuck Dorn (8), Mike Rendall (11) 28

Gents Winter League CSS 66

Scratch Pairs; C. Mackay & G. McFarlane 62, S. Guzik & C. Brown 62, K. Riddell & R. McAllan 63, H. Roulston & N. Irvine 65

Overall Winners; Kevin Riddell and Ross McAllan

Handicap Pairs; G. Taylor (7) & J. Starrs (11) 57, K. Duncan (5) & I. Wood (8) 57, D. Henderson (8) & J. Neal (11) 58, A. Barnett (12) & M. Halliday (8) 60

Overall Winners; Gary Taylor and John Starrs

Singles; S McGhie (7) 42 pts, G Docherty (9) 37, N MacArthur (17) 35, S Wright (6) 35

Overall Winner; Steve McGhie

Ladies Winter League CSS 48

Wilma Lawrence (12) 25 pts, F E Sim (9) 24, Barbara McIntosh (26), K Groundwater (25) Catherine Duncan (10) 22.