Mackie clinch another bonus point win after wake-up call

Defences weren’t exactly on top as Mackie entertained Ross Sutherland at Redcloak last Saturday, in their first game since January 26.

Ross Sutherland made the long trip down from Invergordon with only 13 players for the Caledonia North 2 league game against Mackie.

Initially Mackie didn’t make the mistake of thinking this would be an easy afternoon and played some good, entertaining rugby with tries coming from Lyle Venters (2), Ronan Leitch, Scott Cavan and Stuart Hamilton, who made a welcome return to the team.

Four conversions from Ross Gray made the score 33-0 to Mackie.

The wheels then fell off the Mackie juggernaut and ten minutes later it was 33 -17, with the visitors scoring three tries in quick succession, with one being converted.

Normal service was resumed in the second half with another five Mackie tries coming from Andy MacArthur, Mikey Mair, Lyle Venters (giving him a hat-trick), Ross Gray and Kyle Mair. Three were converted by Ross Gray.

Ross Sutherland must be congratulated for never throwing in the towel and making a game of it, scoring a further two tries, with one converted.

The game had a total of 15 tries, nine conversions and a total of 93 points.

For the tenth league game out of 11, Mackie gained a tryscoring bonus point and now average 37 points per game. On the debit side they have also conceded an average of 25 points per game.

There was the usual quota of injuries, the most bizarre of which befell Mackie scrum- half Ronan Leitch . He was having an excellent game, until he managed to go over an ankle whilst off the field collecting the ball.

Hopefully Mackie will learn some lessons from this experience. Firstly, not to take their foot off the pedal no matter what the score is. Secondly, try to keep the referee onside by not indulging in backchat and listening to and acting on his instructions, no matter how difficult that may be.

Next up for Mackie is a visit to Rubislaw in Aberdeen on Saturday to take on Grammar 2nd XV, who sit in fifth place in the league.

Mackie Academy FP: K Mair, M Mair, S Hamilton, A MacArthur, L Venters, R Gray, R Leitch; L Moir, FP Stewart, G Walker, J Cullion, A Pittendreigh, S Cavan, A Mitchell, M Kelly (capt).

l In Sunday’s Caledonia Cup matches, Mackie had a clean sweep, beating Deeside 42-0 and Granite City 40-12 in the U15s and defeating Granite City 31-7 and Ellon 52-0 in the U16 ties.