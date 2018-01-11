Mackie FP President’s men are too good for Captain’s XV again

Beautiful winter sunshine greeted Mackie Academy FP’s annual Boxing Day games, for which the bottom pitch at Redcloak was in good albeit soggy condition.

The first game saw the Original Mammoths beat the newer additions to the ranks.

The traditional Captain’s XV v President’s XV encounter was a very entertaining, well-matched game which ended up with the President’s men retaining the trophy they won last year.

Willie Pittendreigh was on hand to present the President’s captain Callum Redditch with the Paul McGinn Friendship Quaich.

It was a good turnout from all involved with Alex Thurlow, Jamie Kindness and John Lahoar making an appearance as well as Jamie Berrisford and a friend from Life University bolstering the President’s numbers.

A couple of new faces also had a run-out, with rumours abounding that they may become permanent additions in 2018.

More than £100 was raised in the raffle and the Annual Double Double 100 Club Draw was drawn with the following lucky winners: #7 Diane & Gordon Dart £100; #24 Linda McGinn £50; #4 Ian Brown £50; #81 Ciaran Dreelan £100; #37 Mark Coull £50; #88 Beth Leitch £50.

The club thanks all who attended and donated raffle prizes.

Meanwhile, the Mackie 1st XV are back in action this weekend away to Aberdeen University Medics in the Caledonia Division 2 North (2pm).

Mackie last played on Dec-ember 2, when they defeated Highland 2nd XV 22-17, but their hosts have not played since the start of November as most of the games in the north have fallen victim to the weather.

l Why not start the year by giving a new sport a go? Girls’ rugby is back on at Mackie. The club welcomes all P4-U15 girls whether you have played before or not. The sessions commence on January 6 at Mackie Academy and continue every Saturday, 11am-12pm.