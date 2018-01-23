mackie u15s breeze through in caledonia cup opener

A new year and a new competition for the Mackie U15s, the Caledonia Cup, resulted in a convincing victory with not one weakness in the side.

The tournament features sides from as far south as Perthshire all the way up to the frozen north of the Highlands, but luckily for Mackie they were drawn at home to a familiar name in Muntly (coming from the combination of two sides, Moray and Huntly).

Previous meetings between the sides have been sparse, with Muntly giving Mackie a right royal spanking up in Huntly in S1, by a good 30-point margin.

With a couple of good and well-attended training sessions under their belts, the boys were good to go – a familiar look and shape were going to be tested by a big, aggressive looking Muntly side.

With Muntly winning the toss they elected to kick off, which gave Mackie the advantage of the blustery, cold wind that was sweeping across the playing fields... not a day for a kicking game by all means.

After an even start for both sides and a couple of scrappy rucks, Big H opened the account for the day after some good work by the forwards, letting Muntly know that they were in a game.

Jacob then scored on 11 minutes in the corner after a good scrum from the pack, closely followed by Cammy on 13 after a trademark gallop up the pitch by OG from his own 10m line.

Harris then opened his tally after a sublime piece of skill on 15 minutes, a superbly worked ‘Dummy X’ move from the 22 setting up Rikki with an easy conversion below the posts after three difficult earlier kicks at goal .