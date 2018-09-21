Montvelo club ‘delighted’ after being chosen to stage Super Quaich event

Montvélo CC will host the second round of the Super Quaich Championship cyclocross series in Montrose on Sunday December 16.

It will be the first time the event has been held in Angus, with cyclists being attracted from all over Scotland.

Montvelo Cycling Club is based in Montrose but has members in Stonehaven, Forfar, Brechin, Arbroath, and many more places.

Riding any bike, thrill-seeking competitors will navigate various terrains and obstacles in the fastest and most efficient way possible with the aim of surviving the race with the best possible positioning.

Cowbells and horns will fill the air as spectators cheer on more than 230 riders. The event is split into two races: Race A is aimed at the more seasoned participant and Race B is perfect for first timers or those who might not have the legs to keep pace with the more experienced competitor.

Around 500 people from across Scotland are expected to attend a family friendly day at the East Links Montrose. There will be catering provided by Artisanna bakes, Flahute Coffee Company and East meets West, keeping everyone warm on the winter day.

Montvélo chairman Andy Inglis said: “I’ve taken part in the Super Quaich championship for the last few years, starting off as a complete beginner. The atmosphere and friends I’ve made along the way is what keeps me coming back each year.

“After having to travel to the central belt for most races, I approached the championship committee about hosting an event in Montrose and I was delighted when I was given the go ahead earlier this year.

“We’ve been blown away with the response we’ve got from local businesses already with Bike Remedy, Montrose Rope & Sail, and Hillside Hotel and Rust already signed up to sponsor.

“We hope to make this an annual event and this local support will certainly help make it more possible.”

Entries open this Friday and with only 230 places available they are expected to get snapped up quickly. For more information on sponsorship and event entry please go to www.montvelo.cc/mocross

Montvélo Cycling Club was established in 2017 after a few keen cyclists noticed there was a need and desire for an official club in the area.

The club offers various different rides throughout the week to cater for everyone’s ability and needs, with mid-week training rides, ladies only rides, beginners rides and Sunday social rides.

All of the rides are tailored for the attending cyclists to ensure that everyone can enjoy cycling in a safe manner with experienced club members guiding them along.

The club, which has 145 members currently, promotes inclusivity and welcomes anyone regardless of skill or ability.

There are five rounds to the Super Quaich Championship, to be battled out over December and January.

They are the Doonbank Trofee at Rozelle Park, Ayr on December 9, the Mo Cross in Montrose on December 16, the Battle of the Bing in Broxburn on January 6 2019, the Thistly Cross in Edinburgh on January 12 and the RGCX in Rouken Glen, Glasgow on January 20.

The Scottish Cyclocross Association was formed by racers early in 2007 in order to promote, strengthen and maintain the spirit of cyclocross racing in Scotland.