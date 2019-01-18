Panthers club hosting a youngsters’ free-for-all

Panthers Basketball Club has got the new year off to a good start with its free community basketball sessions for youngsters.

The club recently received funding from Aberdeenshire Council’s Opportunities for Young People 2018/2019 to support a new community basketball session at Stonehaven Leisure Centre, every Thursday from 8pm to 9pm.

There is no charge for these sessions and anyone aged from 11-17 years, boys and girls, can attend.

Whether you have played before or not – go to the Panthers website, www. panthers-basketball.com, and hit the contact button to register your interest.

For younger players, from P4 to P7, there is another free session, funded by Hillhead of Auquhirie Wind Farm Community Fund.

This session takes place at Mackie Academy every Friday from 3.45pm to 5pm – just get in touch via the website to register.

Panthers are hosting an under-10 and under-12 boys and girls basketball tournament at Mackie Academy on Sunday. There is also a large under-16 boys and girls tournament taking place at the Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen on Saturday.

In Grampian Men’s Division 1, Panthers lost 50-73 at home to East Warriors last Friday.

Next Wednesday, Panthers are at home to Beacon Grizzlies at Portlethen Academy (8pm).

In Division 2, Stonehaven Jaguars had a heavy defeat at Aberdeen Uni last Sunday, going down 92-27.

In the Grampian Women’s League, Portlethen Panthers women are away to Police next Thursday at Bridge of Don Academy (7.30pm).