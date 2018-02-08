Parkrun on Saturday mornings is an ideal activity for everyone

Stonehaven parkrun is a free, weekly timed 5km run, walk or jog that takes place every Saturday morning in Mineralwell Park at 9.30am.

Organisers are keen to encourage more people to join in. Parkruns are staged around the world and are open to everyone – free, safe and easy to take part in.

People of every ability take part, from those taking their first steps in running to Olympians; from juniors to those with more experience.

Parkrun started back in 2004 when 13 runners got together on a blustery day in Bushy Park, Teddington, Middlesex. Is it now an international family of two million registered runners and volunteers (and counting).

The Stonehaven route is 5km, approximately three miles, and is three laps of Mineralwell Park. Some people run it in 18 minutes and others walk it in an hour.

It’s free, but please register before your first run. You only ever register with parkrun once for worldwide participation.

Don’t forget to bring a printed copy of your barcode. If you forget it, you won’t get a time.

To register, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/register/. Click register and fill in the form. Finally await your confirmation email containing your barcode and print it out.

Do not… register twice, register under a pseudonym, register separately when running with a buggy or pushchair, register your dog or any other animal – only humans can register.

Children must be aged four and over to register and obtain their own barcode. In order to record a time they must complete the course entirely on their own two feet.

Children under 11 should be accompanied within arm’s reach throughout the run by a parent or guardian.

Those who don’t feel they can do the full course, are still very welcome to join in, but should not cross the finish line or have their barcode scanned.

Buggies are allowed but part of the route is on grass which makes pushing a buggy tough.

Only one dog per runner is permitted and the welfare of that animal remains the runner’s responsibility throughout the parkrun. Dogs must be kept under firm control at all times, either on a short lead or a harness with a short lead, and take extreme care to avoid tripping other runners.

You are rewarded for your dedication and commitment to participation and volunteering with free milestone t-shirts.

All runners who complete 50 runs are awarded a 50 Club t-shirt; those who complete 100 receive the 100 t-shirt; those who complete 250 runs receive a 250 t-shirt; and those who complete 500 runs receive the 500 t-shirt. Those who volunteer on 25 occasions can also claim a free t-shirt.

Just turn up on the day. There are no numbers to wear, no safety pins, no fuss, no bother. All you’ll need is your printed barcode. If it is your first time, arrive for a 9.15am first-timers briefing.The parkrun starts near the cricket nets.

Your time will be recorded as you cross the finish line. As you head into the finish area you will be handed a position token. You then take this to one of the volunteer scanners and present your personal barcode and finish token. You then leave the finish token behind but remember to take your personal barcode with you and save it for the next week.

When the event has finished, the event team will process the results and soon after you will receive an email with details of your run.

Every week runners go to TerryAnnes in the bowling club for a post-run treat and social. All are welcome to join in.

To find out more, go to http://www.parkrun.org.uk/stonehaven/