Rebecca to take on best of British in Sheffield

Inverbervie girl Rebecca Ritchie has achieved a goal to compete in the NISA British Championships in Sheffield later this month.

Rebecca, 13, skates for Aberdeen Linx Ice Skating Club.

“We would like to congratulate one of our members, Rebecca Ritchie, on qualifying for the British Figure Skating Championships,” said a club spokesperson. “Rebecca is one of only 19 girls to have reached the standard to enter the British Championships in the Basic Novice Ladies category this year and is the only one from Aberdeen.

“Last year around 40 entered Becca’s category.”

Rebecca is currently ranked fifth out of 179 in her category in Great Britain.

She has been coached by Hayley King since November 2017 and has been skating since 2012 after going on a public session.

Rebecca started off on the NISA Learn to Skate programme and trains 4.5 hours a week at Aberdeen Linx Ice Skating Club sessions and four hours on Sport Aberdeen patch sessions.

Hayley said: “Rebecca’s hard work and dedication over the past year has meant she has had a few podium places throughout the year but to qualify for the British Championships is her biggest achievement to date.”

Rebecca added: “Thanks to my family and friends for the support and of course to my coach Hayley.”

The British Championships will be held in Sheffield from November 26-December 1.