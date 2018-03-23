Riddell & McAllan the ones to beat in final

The final qualifying round for the Stonehaven Golf Club gents winter league took place last weekend.

Strong winds and a cold air deterred many of the players from venturing out but for those who did the prize was a place in the final.

The ever consistent pairing of Riddell & McAllan again came out on top with a fine 67 considering the conditions. They will be a hard pair to beat in this weekend’s final.

In the handicap pairs it was Messrs Barnett & Halliday who had the best score of the day with a 65. The pairing of Wood & Duncan were rewarded with a place in the final after a 67 which squeezed them into fourth place.

In the singles Raymond Shearer came out on top with a fine 36 points. Adam Smith managed to improve his placing to take the eighth and final place for the singles final.

The final participants in the various sections are:

Scratch pairs - K Riddell & R McAllan, S Guzik & C Brown, N Irvine & H Roulston, G McFarlane & C MacKay.

Handicap pairs - D Henderson & J Neal, A Barnett & M Halliday, G Taylor & J Starrs, K Duncan & I Wood.

Singles - Steven McGhie, Iain Taylor, Graeme Docherty, Chris Taylor, Neil MacArthur, Raymond Shearer, Stuart Wright, Adam Smith.

Names have been entered in the timesheet for Saturday. The first tee time for the winter league final is 9am. Sunday’s order will be determined by Saturday’s scores.

The ladies were again thwarted, with a strong, cold wind preventing the week’s competitions taking place.

Stonehaven seniors 14-hole Stableford, CSS 53 - 1, R Armstrong (19) 32pts; 2, R Leggate (5) 31; 3, J Findlay (12) 31.

Gents winter league, CSS 66, scratch pairs - 1, K Riddell & R McAllan 67; 2, S Guzik & C Brown 69; 3, C Mackay & G McFarlane 70. Handicap pairs - 1, A Barnett (12) & M Halliday (8) 65; 2, K Duncan (5) & I Wood (8) 67; 3, N Cattanach (8) & R Pyper (14) 68. Singles - 1, Raymond Shearer (18) 36; 2, Mark McCracken (14) 35; 3, Iain Taylor (3) 33.