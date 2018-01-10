stonehaven girls leap to medals and top ten places

Stonehaven Gymnastics Club returned from the Scottish Beginner and Intermediate Two-Piece Championships in Perth recently with a silver and two bronze medals.

Nineteen girls represented the club from eight years upwards.

In the 8 Years Beginner section, Ava Taylor and Sienna Grant were both competing in their first national competition and both did very well to finish inside the top half of 50 gymnasts in this group.

Abby Foubister and Anya MacLaughlin performed well in the 9 Years Beginner section, with Abby being placed just outside the top ten and Anya inside the top ten out of more than 50 gymnasts.

In the 10/11 Years Beginner section, Arabella Blackburn took the bronze medal on vault and the sixth-placed ribbon overall, while the team of Heather MacEachern, Arabella Blackburn, Ruby Henderson, Maisie Cameron and Lottie Kemlo won the fourth-placed team ribbon and Arabella and Lottie were winners of the joint fifth-placed ribbon on floor. Ruby Henderson won the sixth-placed ribbon on floor. Josie Shepherd, Stacy Hogg and Zara Gordon, were all in the top half of more than 80 gymnasts.

Arabella, Ruby, Lottie and Josie all gained merit certificates which moves them up into the intermediate section.

In the 12+ Years Beginner section, Isla Stevenson won the silver medal on vault and narrowly missed a place overall. Katie Bennett was well inside the top half of more than 50 gymnasts.

Ella McRobbie and Melissa Stewart both finished just outside the top ten on floor in the 10/11 Years Intermediate section, Ella in the top 20 and Melissa in the top 30 overall out of over 70 competitors.

In the 12+ Years Intermediate section, Kirstin Reith won the bronze medal on vault, Amelie Palmer was awarded the sixth-placed ribbon on floor and Glenn Masson just missed out on a floor place. They all finished in the top 30 out of nearly 80 competitors.

“The club is extremely proud of all their efforts,” said head coach Frances Bean.