Stonehaven golfers’ trophy ceremonies

With the Stonehaven Golf Club course still closed due to snow and ice, it was a good time to have both the senior and juniors prizegiving ceremonies recently.

The seniors held their customary Christmas lunch followed by the prizegiving.

A good time was had by all and both Bob Legatte and Malcolm McEwan deserve a great deal of thanks for their organisational skills and for having a thick skin in dealing with all the good-natured banter.

Biggest cheer of the day was the result of the matches against Portlethen for the Friendship Putter which Stonehaven won.

Trophy winners

Bill Adams Memorial Trophy – I Carnie / I Groundwater.

Absent Friends – W Shepherd.

Chalmers Putter – W Shepherd.

Gerry Parker Quaich – H Roulston / M Rendall / Go Adamson.

Hippisley Trophy – C Polson.

Bob Leiper Trophy – B Butchart.

Senior Medal Final – I Carnie.

Handicap Championship – Go Adamson.

Senior Club Championship – N Irvine.

Crabbit Cup – D Gourlay.

Two Clubs & Putter – Go Adamson.

On Sunday a healthy crowd of juniors, their parents, brothers and sisters attended their prizegiving. Junior golf in Stonehaven is undergoing a welcome revival under convener Chris Taylor.

There are now 68 juniors in the club, including 38 new members in 2017.

A new programme of six-hole, nine-hole and 18-hole competitions proved popular throughout the season and, to mitigate costs for parents, the club is operating a club-hire scheme for new juniors.

Mr Taylor is aiming to increase the junior membership in 2018 to nearer the 100 mark. If you are interested, please get in touch with the club.

Winners and runners-up

Innes Rose Bowl - Winner C Steel, runner-up J Locke.

K&F Cup - Winners C Davidson/L Mitchell, runners-up J McGregor/B Stewart.

Handicap Championship - Winner C Dalglish, runner-up M Summers.

Gully Cup - Winner R Henderson.

Scratch Championship - Winner R Henderson, runner-up J Locke.

Westland Cup - Winners Erin Herd/Lauren Fowlie, runners-up R Henderson/C Dalglish.

9 Hole Championship Division 1 - Winner J McGregor, runner-up J Locke.

9 Hole Championship Division 2 - Winner A Glennie, runner-up C Dalglish.

6 Hole Handicap League - Winner A Black, runner-up F Craddock.

6 Hole Gross League - Winner T Pitchers, runner-up J Robinson-Powell.

Roulston Cup - Winner M Jenkins.

Captains Prize - Winner J Sutherland.

Clive Lloyd Trophy - Winner F Russon.

Danny Burgess Trophy - Winner C Dalglish.