Chris walks off with a net 59 at Stonehaven

At long last Stonehaven Golf Club members had a full week’s golf with no bad weather interruptions.

In the Sunday Walk On Medal on April 7 Chris Irvine scored a net six-under 59 helped greatly by four birdies.

Not to be outdone, John Findlay scored an impressive 43 points during the Seniors Spring Stableford on April 10. He finished two shots ahead of Harry Roulston, who had three birdies, and Ron Steel, who had two holes where he did not score any points.

The ladies finally got under way with club champion Wilma Lawrence leading the way in the Tuesday Stableford on April 9. With five 3s on her card, she finished a point ahead of Rose Riddell despite Rose having three birdies.

On Thursday April 11 Jane Louise Kennedy finished with an impressive 64 including a birdie 2 in winning Division One and getting her handicap cut by one stroke.

The men’s Saturday Stroke last weekend was a reduction in handicap only due to the greens having been lightly top dressed on Friday. However this did not stop some impressive scoring, none more so than club treasurer Malcom Ritchie, who had a net 60 off his 17 handicap and nothing more than a 5 on his card.

Best gross score of the day was a 64 by Craig Irvine, with four birdies and an eagle.

The club held a charity Texas Scramble on Sunday in aid of CLAN. Over £1000 was raised and the winners were the team of Neil Robertson, Bert Butchart, John Gray and Alex Geddes with a 53. Runners-up George Burr, David Morrison, John Cowling and Jim Hepburn had to deal with a seagull swooping down on the second green and flying off with one of their golf balls.

Sunday Walk On Medal, CSS 65 - C Irvine (11) 59; C Gordon (16) 69; B Hardstaff (17) 69; G McFarlane (5) 73.

Seniors Shotgun Stableford, CSS NQ - J Findlay (16) 43 pts; H Roulston (6), R Steel (20) 41; I Smith (13), D Gordon (17), A Wood (19), F Urquhart (15) 40.

Wednesday Stroke, CSS 65 - S Wright (6) 63; K Le Tissier (19), J Cowling (15) 64; G Sangster (17) 65.

Wednesday 9 Hole Stableford, CSS 33 - M Wood (6) 17pts; A Milroy (14) 14; K Duguid (12) 13.

Junior Medal, CSS 64 - M Summers (20) 66; P Young (16) 67.

Ladies Tuesday Stableford, CSS 67 - W Lawrence (11) 36pts; R Riddell (8), J Owen (25), R Menzies (32), J Bradford (22) 35.

Ladies Tuesday 9 Hole Stableford, CSS 33 - A Byars (24) 19pts; E Molloy (20) 17; A Duthie (31) 15.

Ladies Thursday Medal, CSS 67 - Div 1 - J L Kennedy (20) 64; F Armstrong (17), C Duncan (12) 69. Div 2 - T Mckenzie (27) 69; J Thurlow (27), J Mackintosh (27) 70.

Ladies Thursday 9 Hole Stableford - L Molloy (20) 18pts; A Byars (24) 16; J Blackburn (24), P Leiper (25) 15.

Saturday Stroke, CSS 65 (R/O) - M Ritchie (17) 60; S Wright (5), D Barnard (10) 61; R McAlpine (34), S Reid (14), C G Irvine (2) 62.