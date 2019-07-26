Craig and young Innes race to podium places in Forfar event

Two local athletes made the podium in the second Forfar Triathlon on Sunday as the town played host to almost 200 triathletes .

Based at the Community Campus, participants swam, biked and ran around the town, being cheered on by local residents along the route.

Inverbervie’s Craig Wood (33, Montrose Triathlon Club) was third in the men’s sprint event, which was won by Robert Harrison of Blairgowrie (47, Montrose Triathlon Club) in a speedy 1hr 6min 44sec. Second was Dundee’s David Miller (49, Monifieth Triathlon Club).

The sprint consisted of a 750 metres swim (30 lengths), a bicycle ride of 21km and a 5km run.

The ladies sprint event was won by Edinburgh’s Gillian Hislop (43, Pentland Triathletes) for a second year in a row, in 1:17.35. Kirriemuir’s Tracy Morgan (37, no club) was hot on her heels 16 seconds behind, with junior athlete Chantel Thomson (17, Grangemouth Triathlon Club) in third place.

The novice event asked participants to complete a 400m swim (16 lengths), 10km cycle and 5km run, with 60% of those on the start list tackling their first triathlon.

Youth athlete Innes Kelly of Laurencekirk (14, no club) came an impressive second, behind Forfar’s Craig Bell (54, no club) who won in 51min 30sec. Ross McGeechan of Bathgate (38, no club) was third.

The ladies event was a tightly fought race with 47 seconds separating the top three. It was won by Aberdeen’s Sandra Weir (38, no club) in a time of 56.30, with first time triathlete Olivia Ritchie of Dundee (22, no club) clinching second place in 56.44 and third place going to Cupar’s Gillian Peters (42, Glenrothes Triathlon Club) in a time of 57.17.

The event not only attracted entries from all over Scotland, with 15 local authority areas represented, but also had visitors from Alaska who planned their holiday around the event and England.

Tri Angus Ltd director Maggie Lawrie said: “We are thrilled with how the event went and the positive feedback we received from everyone taking part. It’s a real joy to see the smiles on everyone’s faces as they cross the line.

“We have a real mix of GB Age Group athletes and triathlon newbies taking part in the event and it’s great to see how everyone comes together to support each other regardless of whether they are first timers or seasoned pros.

“I must also say a huge thank you to the volunteers who helped run the event on the day – all 77 of them, as well as our sponsors and event partners – without whom we simply couldn’t run the event.”