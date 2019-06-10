Joyce pulls her weight with more records

Local power-housekeeper Joyce Park broke records again at the Scottish Masters Powerlifting Championships in Glasgow recently.

Earlier this year Joyce, 60, competed in the European Championships where she won a bronze medal and broke the European squat record.

After this European success Joyce, who works and lives at Elsick House wedding venue near Portlethen as housekeeper for the Duke and Duchess of Fife, was even more determined to increase her weights,and at the Scottish Championships she broke Scottish and British records seven times on her way to the Over-60 72kg title.

The records she set consisted of two in the back squat, 111kg and 115kg, two in the bench press, 65kg and 67.5kg, and one in the dead lift of 141kg. Her two total tallies of 317.5kg and 323.5kg were also records.

More than 30 women from the age of 40 upwards competed in the event.

Joyce had more good news last week when she was selected for the Scottish team for the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Newfoundland, Canada in September.

Originally from Helmsdale in Sutherland, Joyce started work at Dunrobin Castle then went to Balmoral, where 35 years ago she trained in a hut at the bottom of the garden. She now trains at Robert Gordon University gym in Aberdeen, under weightlifter Stuart McConville.

Looking to the future, Joyce is training hard to eventually have a shot at the world title. She has three granddaughters, Tia, 17, Shannon, nine, and Verity, aged seven. “They think I’m the strongest grandma ever,” she says.